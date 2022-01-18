Casablanca is Coming Back to Theaters Courtesy of Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies

'Casablanca' (Image Courtesy of Fathom Events)

Fathom Events is partnering with Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and Warner Bros. to bring Casablanca back to the big screen for its 80th anniversary.

The special anniversary screenings, which will include extensive pre- and post-film commentary presented by TCM host Ben Mankiewicz, are set to take place on Jan. 23 and Jan. 26.

Tickets for the Casablanca 80th Anniversary can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or the box offices of participating theaters. A complete list of participating theaters can be found at the Fathom Events website.

Casablanca, which stars Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. It was one of the first films chosen by the U.S. Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry.