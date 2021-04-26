CES+ Announces Partnership with New Exhibition Chain GQT Movies

Cinema software management and technology company CES+ announced a parternship with Michigan-based exhibition chain GQT Movies earlier this month.

GQT Movies was founded in June 2020, after acquiring the fomer Goodrich Quality Theaters out of bankruptcy. The chain ranked #25 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021, the annual ranking of North America’s largest exhibition circuits, with 200 screens at 25 locations.

The deal will utilize the CIELO platform from CES+ for digital management, for both GQT Movies’ current and upcoming locations.

“We are very excited that GQT Movies has selected us as their provider, enabling higher efficiency, cost savings and resource optimization,” CES+ CEO Alex Younger said in a press release. “These are key components to the continued success of the business in the post-pandemic world.”

“CES+ has been a proven technology leader in our industry with an unblemished reputation making it an easy choice. Service complemented by CIELO’s software, will allow us the best chance of keeping our screens on during a post-pandemic world,” GQT Movies COO Matt McSparin said in the same press release. “Every show counts and we chose CES+ and CIELO to help us.”