Dynamic AV Technologies Outfits New Ceylon Theater in Sri Lanka with JBL 200 Series ScreenArray Speakers

Image Courtesy of Ceylon Theatres/Dynamic AV Technologies

Ceylon Theatres Regal Cinema Dematagoda, a new three-screen theater from the Sri Lankan exhibitor, has been equipped with a complete HARMAN Professional cinema audio solution by Dynamic AV Technologies.

Each of the three auditoriums at the new location were outfitted with JBL loudspeakers – two with JBL C221 ScreenArray cinema loudspeakers supported by augmented JBL 8320 compact cinema surround speakers; the other with JBL C222 ScreenArray cinema loudspeakers supported by JBL 9300 cinema surround speakers. The audio systems in each auditorium, which were also outfitted with JBL 4642AD dual subwoofers, are controlled by JBL CPI 2000-CH cinema processors and powered by Crown DSi Series amplifiers.

“Working on a cinema project with HARMAN is easy, as they are extremely supportive in all aspects of design and commissioning,” said Mohan Abeyasinghe, Managing Director, Dynamic AV Technologies, in a press release. “This was the first time that Dynamic AV did the commissioning without the physical presence of the HARMAN team. The support we got from HARMAN was completely virtual due to the lockdown; however, it was as good as them being with us. The client is happy with the installation, as is our team.”

“It is exciting to see that Regal Cinema has the first installation of JBL C-Series Cinema Speakers in Sri Lanka,” added Aditya Todi, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing, HARMAN Professional Solutions, India & SAARC. “We are pleased that JBL and Crown products enhance the cinematic experience that this theater house provides to its esteemed patrons in Dematagoda.”

Ceylon Theatres currently operates six locations around Sri Lanka.