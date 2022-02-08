CGV to Employ Arts Alliance Media’s Screenwriter System in Its Chinese Cinemas

Courtesy Image

Arts Alliance Media (AAM), a leading provider of digital cinema software and support services, has launched a cooperation agreement with South Korean cinema chain CGV, it was announced Tuesday (February 8).

The agreement centers on CGV locations in China, including all cinema companies and their branches and subsidiaries directly or indirectly invested by South Korea’s CJ CGV Co., Ltd. in mainland China.

Through AAM’s Screenwriter Theatre Management System as well as its in-house network operations center, CGV will gain visibility and control over all automated content in their Chinese cinemas.

The Screenwriter system schedules features, trailers, and advertisements; monitors screens; and controls playbacks for over 45,000 screens worldwide.

AAM’s NOC only needs a central hub, and theatre managers can complete all the work for centralised theatre management. The tailor-made pioneering automation functions can simplify repetitive work processes and improve efficiency.

CGV currently boasts 420 high-end cinemas and 3,239 screens worldwide, including those of the CGV Mars Cinema Group, which already uses AAM theater management services.