Christie and Arts Alliance Media Strike Partnership

PRESS RELEASE

Barcelona, Spain – June 19, 2019: Christie officially announced a worldwide reseller agreement (excluding Japan) with Arts Alliance Media (AAM), leader in digital cinema software and services. The agreement will see Christie offering AAM’s full range of integrated theater management software and services to its wide-reaching exhibitor base.



“We are very excited to have AAM’s suite of theater management software as part of our offering to exhibitors,” said Dale Miller, Christie’s executive vice president, cinema. “Their software solutions are the most widely deployed and well-integrated theater management systems in the world, and the perfect complement to our powerful, high-performance projectors and immersive audio solutions for cinema applications. As such, we can now offer exhibitors an end-to-end solution that delivers on all fronts.”



“Christie has been a longtime partner of ours and have a deep understanding of the global cinema market,” said Mark Kamiyama, senior VP of global sales at AAM “It’s a powerful endorsement of AAM that Christie will now sell and support our solutions directly. We believe our new agreement with Christie represents an opportunity to expand our global footprint even further.”



Based in London and founded in 2003, AAM offers a wide range of solutions to exhibitors which reduce costs, increase efficiency, and improve the cinematic experience for audiences. Their software solutions, such as their Theatre Management System, Screenwriter, are designed to keep everything running smoothly behind the scenes at cinemas. By automating cinemas’ hardware operations, schedules, playlists, and screenings, they can deliver maximum impact to exhibitor efficiency. AAM software has a global reach of over 40,000 digital screens.



Alongside the joint announcement with AAM, at CineEurope 2019 Christie showcased its newest addition to the CineLife™ Series, the Christie CP2309-RGB projector featuring RealLaser™ illumination technology. The company also debuted the Christie Vive Audio LA3i loudspeaker and previewed the CP4450-RGB to demonstrate its technology capabilities for the PLF spectrum cinema.