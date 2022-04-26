Christie and Lightstorm Entertainment Collaboration Includes Cinema Projectors Used for Avatar 2

Image Courtesy of Christie

Filmmaker James Cameron’s production company, Lightstorm Entertainment continues their collaboration with Christie to bring enhancements to theatrical display capabilities for 3D, HFR digital cinema for the upcoming Avatar 2.

The partnership began in 2006 with an agreement to share know-how and technological innovations, including providing Lightstorm Entertainment with Christie’s newest projection systems. Part of Lightstorm’s production process includes installing a Christie 4K, HFR capable projector into a ‘pod,’ which is used to review footage filmed on set. Additionally, Lightstorm has Christie projectors installed in multiple post-production environments allowing Cameron to work on images for the film.

“Over the years, we’ve worked closely with the team at Lightstorm,” explains Brian Claypool, executive vice president of cinema at Christie. “With our range of Xenon and RGB laser projectors with RealLaser technology, Lightstorm has been able to review footage at various stages of production, to ensure the final product looks as intended on the big screen.”

“Christie has been a good partner. We’re using their projection systems at all our production sites, in the US and New Zealand,” says James Cameron. “Wherever I am, I can view progress on my films in high quality stereo 3D, just as the audience will see the movies in theaters when they come out. This is essential to our working process.”

“Lightstorm’s partnership provides us the feedback that we, as a manufacturer, use to continue to stay on the cutting-edge of digital cinema technology,” says Claypool. “We’re thrilled that our technology is supporting Cameron, and the team at Lightstorm Entertainment, to push the boundaries of the cinematic experience on a film that is sure to bring audiences into theaters.”