Christie Appoints Hideaki Onishi as Chair and CEO

Christie Digital Systems announced Hideaki Onishi as its new chair and CEO on Monday.

Onishi has worked for Ushio since 1989, most recently the president of Ushio Europe (Ushio, Inc. being Christie’s parent company). He will replace Kazuhisa Kamiyama, who is returning to Japan to take up a new role at Ushio headquarters, as Hiroki Kodaka takes over Ushio Europe.

The audiovisual technology company’s cinema products include laser projectors, LED screens, loudspeakers, and amplifiers.

“It’s a great honor to lead Christie,” Onishi said in a company press release. “Christie has a proud legacy of continued innovation, in its products, manufacturing, and in its ever-evolving business models. I aim to bring strong leadership and to honor principles of respect, transparency and integrity.”

“Looking back at my time at Christie, I am filled by a sense of accomplishment and gratitude,” Kamiyama added. “I would like to thank everyone at Christie for their hard work and dedication. Together, we have overcome unprecedented adversity and prepared the company for a prosperous future. I leave knowing the company is in good hands with Hideaki.”