Christie Brings RGB Projectors to 23-Screen Cinemex Complex in Mexico City

PRESS RELEASE

Mexico – March 27, 2019: Christie announced that Mexico’s Cinemex has recently opened a new cinema complex featuring RGB pure laser projectors based on Christie RealLaser™ illumination.



The Cinemex Market ARTZ Pedregal multiplex in Mexico City has fitted each of its 23 auditoriums with Christie’s CP2315-RGB and CP2320-RGB 2K-resolution offerings. In addition, all auditoriums are equipped with Christie Vive Audio™ cinema sound systems.



“Having put Christie’s CP2315-RGB and CP2320-RGB cinema projectors through extensive testing, we were impressed with their performance, making us confident that Christie’s RealLaser illumination technology is the way of the future, now,” said Rolando Maggi, operations manager at Cinemex. “Audiences are commenting on the brilliant colors and sharp contrasts, leading us to believe that we are delivering the best cinematic experience possible in all of Mexico.”



Maggi added, “The opening of the Cinemex Market ARTZ Pedregal complex introduces the Cinemex Market experience, where our guests can relax before or after the movie. And once they enter the auditoriums, the state-of-the-art technology from Christie RGB laser projection and Christie Vive Audio in all auditoriums will enhance their motion picture experience with every movie.”



Christie’s pure laser projectors offer all the advantages of RGB laser in a compact “all-in-one” form factor. This eliminates the need for sub-ambient external cooling, which further reduces operational cost. Christie RealLaser illumination solutions consistently deliver image quality and brightness above DCI standards throughout the projector’s natural life—all while providing 30,000-plus hours of operation and without lamp changes.



Ernesto Armus, Christie general manager and cinema sales executive for Mexico, said, “We’re delighted that Cinemex has once again invested in our RGB pure laser cinema projectors to deliver the most outstanding RGB complex on Earth. Our Christie RealLaser illumination platform gives exhibitors the perfect solution to transition from lamp to RGB laser illumination and represents the future of cinema projection.”



The installation at Cinemex Market ARTZ Pedregal includes all the Cinemex-branded experiences, with each equipped with its own Vive Audio configuration. Cinemex’s CinemeXtremo PLF experience includes a Dolby Atmos™ configuration using LA3/S215 screen channels, LA3C ceiling speakers, and LA4S surrounds. The Platino experience provides a 7.1 configuration using LA1/S115 screen channels and LA3S surrounds, while the Premium experience provides a 7.1 configuration using LS2 screen channels and LS2S surrounds. All auditoriums include S218 LFE subwoofers powered by Christie CDA Class D amplifiers.



Juan Carlos Chávez, Christie’s cinema sales director for Latin America, observed that “Cinemex’s acquisition of Christie RGB cinema projectors and Christie Vive Audio is a validation of Christie’s technological leadership in the cinema market. This new complex will place Cinemex Market ARTZ Pedregal at the forefront of the cinema experience globally.”