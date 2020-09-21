Christie Introduces CP4450-RGB Direct-Coupled RGB Pure Laser Projector for PLF Theaters

PRESS RELEASE

Digital cinema projection and audio provider Christie has introduced a new state-of-the-art RGB pure laser cinema projector for PLF theaters.

The Christie CP4450-RGB large-format projector, equipped with dual-laser optical systems (LOS) and high-speed CineLife+ electronics capable of 4K @ 120Hz HFR playback, is the first advanced format cinema projector to feature Christie RealLaser™ technology for screens up to 111 feet (33 meters) wide. With an output of up to 55,000 DCI lumens, the CP4450-RGB is the brightest direct-coupled RGB pure laser cinema projector on the market.

“The compact and DCI-compliant CP4450-RGB excels in image quality, operational lifetime, and onscreen brightness, making it the ideal projection system for PLF theaters,” says Brian Claypool, executive vice president, global cinema, Christie. “This direct-coupled RGB laser cinema projector enables exhibitors to impress audiences with stunning, true-to-life 4K images while benefiting from a platform designed to support the content and formats of the future.”

The Cinity Cinema System, developed by Christie for Huaxia Film Distribution, is based on the CP4450-RGB’s architecture and technology. To date, cinemas in more than 30 cities across China have installed Cinity to deliver a variety of advanced technologies, including 4K, 3D, HFR, HDR, and Wide Color Gamut (WCG), to PLF auditoriums.

Christie will showcase a static unit of the CP4450-RGB at its booth (EA2-01) during the upcoming InfoComm China 2020, which takes place at the China National Convention Center in Beijing from September 28-30. Click here for more information on this event.

Built on the CineLife+ platform, the CP4450-RGB is capable of displaying HFR titles in 4K at 120 frames per second. With this new system architecture and ultrafast processing, audiences won’t see the motion blur typical of some giant screen experiences. These projectors display artifact-free images in 2D and 3D.

Both the CP4450-RGB and 45,000 lumen CP4440-RGB can achieve greater than 95% of the Rec. 2020 colour space, feature superior contrast ratio performance versus other projection technologies, and has a long-lasting light source that offers over 50,000 hours of optimal performance.