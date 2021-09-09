Christie Is the Official Projection Partner of the 2021 Toronto Film Festival

Image Courtesy of Christie

TORONTO – (September 9, 2021) – Christie® is pleased to celebrate its 21st year as the Official Digital Projection Partner of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Running September 9-18th, the 46th edition of TIFF will feature in-person and outdoor screenings, as well as the return of digital screenings, with more venues.

TIFF will welcome audiences back to theatres in Toronto, including the TIFF Bell Lightbox and Scotiabank Theatre using Christie digital cinema projectors, and the Princess of Wales Theatre and Roy Thomson Hall, with screens lit up by Christie CP4330-RGB and CP4450-RGB pure laser cinema projectors respectively, for a premium movie-going experience with rich colors and detailed, true-to-life images.

Festival Village at Ontario Place will showcase two 4K outdoor screening venues. The RBC Lakeside Drive-In will feature a CP4440-RGB pure laser projector, illuminating the 60-foot by 30-foot screen. While the 66-foot by 33-foot screen at the Visa Skyline Drive-In will be brightly illuminated by two Christie CP4330-RGB pure laser projectors, featuring RealLaser™ illumination for a sharp, clear image, and seamlessly aligned using Christie Mystique™ Cinema. Christie CineLife IMBs will convert and securely deliver DCI-compliant content to screens lit up by CP4330-RGB projectors at the festival.

“TIFF’s partnership with Christie helps us deliver magic to audiences year after year,” states Diane Cappelletto, Director, Technical Production Services, Toronto International Film Festival. “We are so excited to be marking 21 years working together and look forward to a successful 2021, powered by Christie’s state-of-the-art RGB pure laser cinema projectors.”

This year’s gala presentations include “Dear Evan Hansen”, an adaptation of the Tony-Award winning musical; “Jagged”, a new documentary about singer Alanis Morissette; and “Lakewood”, a thriller starring Naomi Watts.

“As we celebrate our 21st year as the Official Digital Projection Partner of TIFF, it’s once again a year like no other,” says Arlonna Seymour, executive director, Corporate Marketing, Christie. “TIFF’s perseverance and dedication to celebrating and sharing film is to be commended, and we’re thrilled to be lighting up the big screens with our brightest RGB pure laser projectors to help deliver an exceptional audience experience.”