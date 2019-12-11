Christie RGB RealLaser Technology and Vive Audio Complete Southern Theatres’ GPX Luxury Renovation

PRESS RELEASE

VSS-Southern Theatres, LLC has undertaken a complete renovation of the former Grand Theatre with the recently opened Amstar Cinemas 18 Four Seasons Station in Greensboro, NC. With 18 screens, 12 of them newly renovated, the complex features a Grand Premium Experience (GPX®) Auditorium utilizing a Christie® CP4330- RGB cinema projector, with RealLaser™ RGB pure laser illumination technology and Christie Vive Audio™ delivering Dolby Atmos® sound. Opening to the public on December 12 in time for the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, VSS-Southern Theatres’ renovation also features luxury recliners, a full lobby bar, and made-to-order food with in-seat delivery.

“Audiences at our GPX Auditorium can expect an incredible experience from start to finish–the moment they walk in, they will be greeted with our high-end renovation, and they can enjoy the best in immersive movie watching with the help of Christie,” commented Ron Krueger, president and COO of VSS-Southern Theatres. “As long-time partners of Christie, our GPX experience requires the best in motion picture technology and Christie provides this with its RGB laser projection and Vive Audio solutions. It’s great that we can serve fans of the beloved Star Wars franchise the most premium experience for the greatly anticipated film, and for all future films.”

The Christie CP4330-RGB pure laser cinema projector brings a premium movie-going experience to Premium Large Format (PLF) and mainstream theaters. All Christie RGB projectors feature CineLife™ electronics and RealLaser solid state illumination.

VSS-Southern Theatres has also installed Christie’s LA4 line array loudspeakers and S218 LFE Subwoofers for the screen channels, LA4S line array surround channels, and the LA5C line array loudspeakers for the ceiling channels. Christie screen channel loudspeakers combine ribbon driver technology with a single form factor line array design to provide enhanced clarity, reduced distortion and ultra-fast transient response.

“We’re delighted that long-standing partners such as Southern Theatres continue to rely on Christie cinema technology for their motion picture experience,” explained Susie Beiersdorf, vice president of sales, Americas, at Christie. “The combination of our RGB pure laser cinema projectors and Vive Audio provide a motion picture experience that brings the magic of movies to life. We’re delighted the movie goers of Greensboro will have this experience at the GPX auditorium.”