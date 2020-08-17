Christie to Showcase New Technology and Services at BIRTV 2020 Online Trade Show

Christie has announced their participation in the Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition (BIRTV) 2020 online trade show, taking place on August 19-21.

The online event will enable Christie to reaffirm its support for its partners and customers as well as showcase new RGB pure laser technology designed to further improve cost of operation as the Chinese cinema industry gradually reopens after an unprecedented six-month shutdown due to Covid-19.

“We are delighted that cinemas in China are restarting operations, and we are ready to extend our support to exhibitors as best we can amidst the challenging environment that they are currently facing,” said Peter Chen, executive director of sales, cinema, greater China, Christie. “Although BIRTV has migrated online this year, it remains as an important platform for us to reconnect with the cinema industry and reach out to new customers. We look forward to strengthening our ties with them as we all work towards a promising recovery.”

Visitors can check out Christie’s virtual booth on BIRTV’s website. Technology and products showcased include upcoming 4K cinema projection systems featuring RealLaser™ illumination technology and CineLife+ electronics platform, as well as three new high value RGB laser cinema projectors for the Chinese market. Launched in late 2019, they are capable of projecting up to 10,000 DCI lumens of brightness, achieve greater than 90% of the Rec. 2020 color space, and a 2000:1 contrast ratio for amazing cinematic experiences.

Another highlight is the new “Christie-certified Refurbishment Program” designed to fully support the recovery of theaters and to assist distributors, customers, and partners in reducing economic losses as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Under this program, Christie will repurchase used Christie Solaria™ Series projectors for refurbishment at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Shenzhen. These refurbished units can achieve over 80% brightness of new projectors, are officially certified by Christie, and come with a one-year warranty. They will be available for sale or rental purposes.