Christie to Showcase RGB Laser Projector at ShowEast

Miami, FL – October 10, 2019: Christie will be showcasing its projection solutions, as well as providing cinema industry insights, at ShowEast at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Oct. 14-17.



Christie’s CP2309-RGB DCI-compliant projector will be on display throughout the show. In addition, Christie will join other leading industry thinkers in wide-ranging technology discussions as part of the show’s business seminar program.



The Christie CP2309-RGB is a compact, lightweight projector that features ChristieRealLaser solid-state illumination and CineLife electronics. Its “all-in-one” form factor means it does not require any external chillers or special pedestals when being installed in a projection booth. The product will be featured at Christie booth #301 (Splash #10) and at the Magna-Tech Electronic Co. booth #501, while the Christie CP2315-RGB can be seen at GDC Technology Ltd. booth #16.



On the opening day of the show, Brian Claypool, Christie’s vice president, product management, cinema, will join a group of industry peers in a panel discussion on “How to Make Technology More Affordable”—a pertinent issue for the cinema industry as more filmmakers embrace new cinematic technologies. Claypool will be looking to help demystify HFR and laser—areas in which Christie is a leader—as well as contributing to a discussion on how the industry can innovate to help deliver these new visual forms using cost-effective solutions.



ShowEast attracts leading film studios including 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures and Walt Disney, with its Expo offering a platform for technology and service companies. “ShowEast has it all— informative business sessions, networking and the latest and best technologies,” said Susie Beiersdorf, vice president, cinema sales, Americas. “Combined with exclusive screenings and a unique international program, ShowEast 2019 remains a must-attend event for Christie, and I look forward to discussing our market-leading cinema solutions in more detail at the show.”