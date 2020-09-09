Christie Marks 20th Year as TIFF’s Official Digital Projection Partner

Christie is once again the official digital projection partner of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which kicks off tomorrow (Sept. 10) and runs through Sept. 19.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s festival will screen films at a drive-in theater, an open-air cinema and indoor venues with safety protocols in place. Movies at the drive-in (Ontario Place) will be shown via a Christie CP4440-RGB pure laser cinema projector. Indoors at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, Christie Solaria Series digital cinema projectors will be used.

This marks Christie’s 20th year as TIFF’s digital projection partner.

“This year represents a bold evolution for TIFF,” said TIFF Director, Technical Production Services Diane Cappelletto in a statement. “It has not been without its challenges and we are here today thanks to the support from our industry partners, like Christie. We are grateful for the past 20 years and look forward to the future.”

Added Christie Senior Director, Corporate Marketing Arlonna Seymour, “We could not be prouder to support TIFF in bringing films to audiences, this year more than ever. In our twenty-year history with TIFF, we’ve seen cinema evolve from film to digital, and now to RGB pure laser. And whether we’re watching films in a theater or from our car at the drive-in, we’re excited to help bring people together again, safely, and put the best possible images on screens for audiences to enjoy.”

This year’s TIFF selections include Spike Lee’s David Byrne’s American Utopia, Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland and Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy.