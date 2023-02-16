CIELO Launches New Web Design to Showcase Its Cinema Solution Platform

Courtesy of CIELO

Cinema management software and data analytics brand CIELO has announced the launch of its new website: www.cielocinema.com.

This new design aims to offer better navigation and a modern web experience, showcasing in-depth solution information and bringing together the modular approach of their CIELO Cinema and CIELO Command platforms. The company has been working on a new communication strategy, and this new website is one of the first steps to achieving brand objectives. The site will also be updated regularly with news about partnerships, product launches, and corporate milestones.

“We are proud to debut our new company website to our existing clients and partners, this launch allows them to finally tap into our solutions portfolio easier and also allows new exhibitors and NOCs around the world who are interested in cinema solutions to learn about CIELO,” said Guillermo Younger, the chief executive officer of CIELO.