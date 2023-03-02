CIELO Partners with Scrabble Entertainment

Courtesy of CIELO

CIELO has announced that it has recently partnered with end-to-end digital cinema solutions provider Scrabble Entertainment, DMCC. Scrabble Entertainment joins the CIELO ecosystem with over 3024 screens globally. Their international deployment includes the Middle East (UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Lebanon and Jordan), Mexico, and the U.S.

With CIELO solutions, Scrabble will monitor and maintain exhibitor information separately by managing them from a centralized remote location and handling large workloads more efficiently. Scrabble will also be able to proactively monitor exhibitor’s assets by reporting critical alerts, assigning tasks to the technicians, and presenting asset reports to the teams remotely.

“We are very happy to partner with CIELO. During the pilot period, we tried CIELO’s solutions, and we are convinced that CIELO would help us optimize our operations, improve our margins and deliver the best experience to our customers,” said Pruthu R. Shah, the chief executive officer at Scrabble Entertainment, DMCC.

“We are very proud to extend our presence in the Middle East with a very well-known partner in the industry,” said Rafael Garzon, the vice president of customer growth at CIELO. “We are looking forward to continue helping Scrabble Entertainment, DMCC and their exhibitors optimize their operations and increase customer experience so they can focus on growing their businesses and improving their margins.”