CIELO Signs Customer Agreement with Bell Theatre Services and Everyman Cinemas

Cinema device monitoring and data analytics company CIELO has reached an agreement to deploy their CIELO Cinema Enterprise and Command technology in London-based Everyman Cinema’s operations.

The agreement also incorporates Bell Theatre Services, a leading supplier and installer of projection and sound equipment to the film industry in the U.K.

CIELO is currently used at 37 sites and 125 screens in the U.K.

“It is exciting to see how companies can improve their operations using CIELO Cinema Enterprise,” Bell Theatre’s Director of Operations Paul Oliver said in a press release. “We are very happy to partner with CIELO, a company that has listened to our needs and in a very short time developed and fine-tuned features that we needed.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Bell Theatre Services and Everyman Cinemas to the CIELO community, a community of the most innovative and fast-growing companies in the market,” CIELO’s Vice President of Customer Growth Rafael Garzon said. “We are looking forward to continue helping Bell Theatre and their cinemas optimize their operations and increase customer experience so they can focus their talent and investments on building new and expanding existing services.”