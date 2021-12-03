CIELO Platform Integrated Into Supercines, Ecuador’s Largest Cinema Chain

PRESS RELEASE —

CIELO Enterprise Solutions’ software has recently been integrated into operations for Supercines, Ecuador’s largest cinema chain.

With CIELO, Supercines will be able to automate all aspects of their operation by implementing features, such as CIELO Rescue, that automatically saves shows without human intervention. Supercines will streamline processes for part replacement (RMA’s), equipment updates from manufacturers, lamp life cycle management, smart system alerting to manage the theatres’ equipment proactively, and others to adhere to industry best practices.

“By having complete live access and reporting for all theaters via CIELO, our integration partner will be able to respond immediately to any problem we might come across,” said Marcel David Moran Pacheco, General Manager at Supercines. “CIELO will provide us with the best control and prevention service for our cinemas, achieving short-term savings and allowing us to improve operational efficiency nationwide.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Supercines to the CIELO community, A community of the most innovative and fast-growing Exhibitors in the market,” said Rafael Garzon, VP Customer Growth at CIELO. “We are looking forward to helping Supercines optimize its operations and increase customer loyalty, so they can focus their talent and investments on building their business after the pandemic and delivering outstanding customer experiences.”

“Supercines is a trusted company that provides a cinema experience second-to-none throughout Ecuador,” added Pacheco. “We are proud of the addition of the CIELO platform as our customers only deserve the best possible theatre to enjoy with their friends and families, and so we only employ the best practices possible.”