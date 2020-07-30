CineAsia Announces 2020 Conference Will Be Online

The Film Expo Group has announced that the 2020 edition of CineAsia will take place online, on October 21 and 22.

CineAsia was initially scheduled to take place on December 7-10 in Bangkok, Thailand. Earlier this month, the Film Expo Group announced that those dates would be taken by ShowEast (typically held in October) in Miami, Florida. Now, CineAsia is moving into October 21 and 22 with an online event.

The Film Expo Group’s CineEurope event was previously shifted to a two-day online event, which took place on June 17 and 18.