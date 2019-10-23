CineAsia to Honor Vietnamese Star Veronica Ngo

Vietnamese actress Ngo Thanh Van (aka Veronica Ngo) will receive the “Female Star of the Year” Award at the CineAsia awards ceremony on December 12 at the Grand Hyatt in Hong Kong.

Branching out from music and television, Ngo moved on to feature films and became widely known after her feature debut in The Rebel.

After establishing herself as a local action star, Ngo expanded internationally by appearing in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, Star Wars: Episode VIII—The Last Jedi, Bright, and most recently the Netflix original series “The Old Guard.”

In the past three years, Ngo Thanh Van has produced several films, including her latest, Furie—the highest-grossing Vietnamese film of all time in that country. Furie was also the first Vietnamese film acquired by Netflix Asia and North America at the same time. Ngo also serves as the CEO of leading Vietnam production company Studio68.