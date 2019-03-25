Cinema 21 Increases Investment in Christie RealLaser Technology

PRESS RELEASE

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Christie® is pleased to announce that Cinema 21, the largest movie theater chain in Indonesia, is expanding its fleet of RGB pure laser cinema projectors by acquiring a further 100 units of Christie’s next-generation cinema projectors featuring Christie RealLaser™ illumination.

Christie RealLaser™ systems deliver visuals in 4K resolution and offer improved color and contrast for audiences, as well as operational efficiencies for cinema owners. Cinema 21 was one of the first cinema chains in Asia to invest in Christie RealLaser shortly after its launch almost a year ago, purchasing 50 Christie CP4325-RGB cinema projectors, the first RGB pure laser system developed for mainstream cinema exhibition. With this latest acquisition, Cinema 21 will possess Asia’s largest fleet of Christie cinema projectors equipped with RealLaser illumination technology.

“Having put the Christie CP4325-RGB cinema projector through its paces and being very impressed with its performance, we are convinced that Christie’s RGB pure laser projector is the future of cinema projection and this is exactly what we require to elevate the cinematic visual experience for movie-goers to a whole new level,” said Suryo Suherman, executive chairman, Cinema 21. “This second investment also underscores our confidence in the Christie RealLaser family of cinema projectors, enabling us to stay at the forefront of technology as we continue with our quest to expand our footprint across the country.”

Dale Miller, Executive Vice President, Cinema, Christie, said, “Christie is honored that Cinema 21 continues to place its trust in our RGB pure laser cinema projectors, which brings low cost of ownership and unmatched cinematic performance to mainstream auditoriums. This latest acquisition by Cinema 21 is a clear reflection of the value that Christie offers to our customers – by equipping them with the best cinema technologies available on the market, which in turn helps them to generate higher box-office returns.”

Lin Yu, Vice President, Cinema Sales for Asia, Christie, added, “We’ve been working with Cinema 21 and its affiliate, PT Megatech Engineering, for more than a decade. I’m glad that our robust relationship has paved the way for the deployment of the best cinema projection technology available today. With this acquisition, Cinema 21 will be able to deliver spectacular cinematic experiences to wider audiences in Indonesia and we’re pleased to be part of this technological and groundbreaking advancement in digital cinema.”

Since their official launch, Christie’s pure laser CP4325-RGB, CP2315-RGB and CP2320-RGB projectors, based on the Christie RealLaser illumination platform, have been embraced by exhibitors around the world as replacements for lamp-based projection systems and new installations. In Asia, these include China’s Wanda Cinema Line, Taiwan’s Showtime Cinemas, Cinemark Cinema and Taiwan Innovation & Development Corporation, Australia’s HOYTS Cinemas, Thailand’s Major Cineplex, and the Philippines’ SM Cinema.