The Boxoffice Company Adds Cinépolis, CGR, and Landmark Theatres to its ‘Boost’ Ecommerce Platform

The Boxoffice Company, a global provider of e-commerce solutions for exhibitors and affiliate of the Webedia Group, announced Monday several new deals with three of the world’s leading cinema circuits: Cinépolis, Landmark Theatres, and CGR Cinemas. (Disclosure: The Boxoffice Company is the parent company of Boxoffice Pro).

Cinépolis is the first of the three cinema chains to go live with The Boxoffice Company’s SaaS (Software as a Service) solution. CGR and Landmark Theatres are set to go live on the company’s Boost platform in the second half of 2022.

According to The Boxoffice Company, over 50 percent of movie tickets are now being sold online. As a larger share of the audiences turns to eCommerce for their moviegoing plans, cinemas like Cinépolis have placed greater emphasis on their digital touchpoint to bridge the gap between them and their customers.

“The goal of our Boost products is to help theaters, big and small, achieve digital independence,” The Boxoffice Company’s President Stan Ruszkowski said. “Theaters can create a basic online ticketing store in days or a unique one with customized features to drive even more traffic and sales.” During the pandemic, The Boxoffice Company focused on building Boost, an e-commerce platform dedicated to the theatrical industry to make starting, running, and growing online business easier for exhibitors.

“We’re happy to share that we recently launched a new website and online ticketing with The Boxoffice Company,” Cinépolis CEO Luis Olloqui said. “From start to finish, the process has been quick and efficient. The Boxoffice team was great in understanding what we required to launch, and worked with our specific needs to bring us a fantastic experience. We’re excited to continue our partnership and feel confident The Boxoffice Company will continue to provide us with a world-class experience for years to come.”

The Boxoffice Company is a leading provider of media, technology, and data for the film industry. Thousands of theaters use The Boxoffice Company’s premium collection of products to launch and helm their websites, online ticketing, emailing, mobile apps, and digital marketing, all of which generate hundreds of millions in box office revenue for theaters each year.

