CTC Releases White Paper Offering Guidance on Event Cinema Technology Options

Not-for-profit independent trade organization Cinema Technology Community (CTC) has released a new white paper offering detailed guidance on the technology choices available for cinema operators hosting event cinema screenings.

“The purpose of this paper is to inform and support both cinemas already participating in live events and those who are new to topic; covering-off the considerations that cinemas might need to screen live content, such as the type of equipment needed, the technology and/or infrastructure required to receive and screen via satellite and IP and an explanation of managed services,” explains Paul Willmott, co-author of the paper and CTC Director.

Event cinema screenings – which span opera, ballet, theater and concert performances, among others – are either broadcast live or made available in pre-recorded encore screenings. Major film releases can also be accompanied by a filmed “red-carpet” experience and/or director Q&A.

“With many different options available both in terms of content and delivery we hope that this paper will assist operators in identifying a strategy that best works for their customer base and helps them to make more informed decisions on technology deployment,” Willmott adds.

Entitled “Event Cinema Options for Exhibitors,” the new paper is available to CTC members and can be found at www.cinema-technology.com. CTC continues to offer its free community membership in support of the cinema industry. Industry professionals can also sign up for membership on the CTC web site.