Cinema Technology Community (CTC) Reaches 500 Members, Adds New Leadership

The Cinema Technology Community (CTC), a not-for-profit independent trade organization that recently released a white paper laying out recommendations for theaters as they begin to reopen, has made two significant changes to its leadership team as well as crossing a membership milestone.

Since its reformation in 2017, CTC has focused on serving the global cinema industry. At the start of the Covid-19 crisis, the CTC created a new membership level designed to help the industry collaborate and share knowledge and learn during difficult times. Today, CTC announced that it now has a global membership of over 500 cinema industry professionals from more than 65 countries.

The Community Membership initiative, launched in late March, allows members access to content including presentations, white papers, handbooks, test materials, the CTC technology forum, podcasts, magazines, and over ten hours of video content, including CTC’s complete Women in Cinema series and CTC’s new Tech Talks video series.

Richard Mitchell, President of CTC said “The global response to our Community Membership program and our outputs has been incredible, and the team are proud that we now have a membership of over 500 professionals,” said CTC president Richard Mitchell. “The team are passionate about delivering educative materials and giving back to an industry they feel incredible proud to be a part of.”

CTC has also announced two changes to its leadership team: Toni Purvis (Amblin Partners) has taken a position on the Board of Directors (moving from the Board of Governors), and Chris Milton (eOne) has joined the Board of Governors.

“Toni has been a mainstay of CTC for many years, providing her incredible depth of knowledge on projection, distribution, and post-production across many of CTCs deliverables. As well as becoming a respected international speaker, Toni has become a key part of the ongoing ‘In The Pub with Mike Bradbury’ podcast series and continues to flourish with every task she undertakes. In recent times she has taken on more responsibility for the organization, and her move in to a Directorship position of the organization is thoroughly deserved,” sazid Mitchell. “Chris bring a wealth of knowledge to the team in projection, mastering, QC, and distribution, and he will provide us with more expertise to expedite some of our planned deliverables going forward.”