Cinema Technology Community Releases Report on Causes of 3D Ghosting

PRESS RELEASE

Barcelona, Spain – June 20, 2019: Cinema Technology Community (CTC), a not-for-profit independent cinema technology organization, announced the publication of its report on the causes of 3D crosstalk.



Through extensive research into content creation and auditorium technology including all elements of the light path, the report finds that while no single piece of equipment (port glass, projector, 3D system, 3D screen, or eyewear) is necessarily responsible for the introduction of 3D ghosting, any and all elements in the light path can have a contributing effect inside a closed ecosystem.



The research also suggests that while content itself does not inherently contain ghosting, the way in which it is created and mastered can, when shown in certain ecosystems, introduce ghosting through crosstalk inherently in the light path of projection and 3D equipment.



Through the findings of the report, CTC believes that it is incumbent upon cinema exhibitors to operate regular maintenance programs to ensure that all equipment is in good working order and where necessary work with their integration partners or product manufacturers to identify faults where these occur. It is also essential, CTC believes, that content creators have a strong understanding of real-world cinema conditions and are testing 3D content in a variety of environments prior to release to ensure that content seen during the post-production process is replicated inside commercial cinema environments.



“By raising awareness of this issue, CTC believes it can provide a forum to bring the industry together and hopefully help to ensure that moviegoers throughout the world have the best possible 3D experience,” stated Richard Mitchell, president of CTC. “Beyond this report, CTC aims to continue to investigate this topic with partners in exhibition and distribution with a view to continuing to provide knowledge-sharing for the wider industry.”



CTC’s report, “The Causes of 3D Ghosting,” is available to CTC members via the exclusive members content area on the website. For further information on CTC including membership opportunities, visit www.cinema-technology.com or email info@cinema-technology.com.