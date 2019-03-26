CinemaCon to Honor Jamie Lee Curtis with Vanguard Award

Jamie Lee Curtis will receive this year’s “CinemaCon Vanguard Award” at the “CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards” ceremony on April 4 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, hosted by The Coca-Cola Company, the official presenting sponsor of CinemaCon.

“Since making her feature film debut in Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis has commanded the attention of audiences around the world,” said CinemaCon managing director Mitch Neuhauser. “From frightening us with her portrayal of Laurie Strode, to the thrills of her performance in True Lies, and making us laugh with her hilarious take of a mother who switches bodies with her daughter in Freaky Friday, Curtis has shown her versatility as an actress time and time again. We are so honored to present her with this year’s ‘CinemaCon Vanguard Award.’”

This November, Curtis will be seen in Knives Out for Lionsgate and MRC, a modern take on the classic murder mystery genre, where she joins an ensemble cast headlined by Daniel Craig and including Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, and Christopher Plummer. The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman.

Since making her feature film debut in Halloween, Curtis has starred in such films as True Lies, for which she won a Golden Globe; Trading Places, for which she earned a BAFTA; A Fish Called Wanda, for which she received Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations, and Freaky Friday, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. Most recently she reprised her signature role in 2018’s Halloween, whose opening weekend was the biggest debut ever for any movie in any genre to feature a female lead character over 55 years of age. On the small screen, Curtis starred in two seasons on “Scream Queens,” for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. She also starred in the sitcom “Anything But Love,” earning a Golden Globe. Her 12th book, Me, MySelfie & I: A Cautionary Tale, was released last fall.



CinemaCon is the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners.