CinemaNext’s Jerry Murdoch Announces Retirement, Jordan Bedding Named Country Manager U.K. & Ireland

Jordan Bedding (L) and Jerry Murdoch (R). Image courtesy: CinemaNext

Jerry Murdoch, CinemaNext‘s Country Manager for U.K. and Ireland, announced Monday his plans to retire after a 22-year career in cinema. He will step down this month, to be replaced by current CinemaNext U.K. Sales Manager Jordan Bedding.

Bedding started his career in 2009 with Curzon Cinemas, holding various positions including Cinema Development and Project Manager. He joined CinemaNext U.K. in 2019 in the role of Technical Sales Manager and is currently responsible for managing the key accounts for the business. Based in West London, he will now report directly to CinemaNext CEO Georges Garic.

“Tough decision,” Murdoch said in a press release. “I have truly loved my role in this exciting industry. It has been rewarding in so many ways and I still get a thrill when we open a new cinema, knowing that we have helped provide a venue that will be enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people over the years. I have met great people, the CinemaNext group have just been so supportive (through thick and thin) and the team here in the U.K. are my legacy.”

“These are exciting times for cinema. I am thrilled to accept this opportunity and to be part of the further development of the U.K. operation of CinemaNext,” Bedding said in the same press release. “I look forward to working with my U.K. and European colleagues, with the U.K. exhibitors, and to continue to develop new products and services for our industry.”

“I was terribly sorry when Jerry first came to me to discuss his retirement plans, but I fully support his decision to take a step back after more than two decades in the business,” CinemaNext’s CEO Georges Garic added in the same press release. “[I] wish to pay tribute to the contribution he has made to our group, building up CinemaNext U.K. from a two-person operation to one of our crown jewels in just seven years.