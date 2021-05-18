CinemaNext to Open Sphera Premium Theater at Kinostar’s Forthcoming 7-Screen Cinema in the Chechen Republic

Image Courtesy of CinemaNext

European, Middle Eastern & African cinema exhibitor services company CinemaNext has struck an agreement with Kinostar for a Sphera premium cinema and the supply of cinema equipment and fit-out services for a new seven-screen, 926-seat theater at the Grozny Mall in the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation. It will be the first Sphera cinema to open in Russia.

The theater will be part of the new 132,710 m² Grozny Mall shopping and entertainment center, itself a component in a major urban development project in the North Caucasus. The cinema itself will include a 238-seat Sphera, a 36-seat VIP auditorium and 5 auditoriums featuring premium seating.

“We approached the choice of suppliers of equipment and services for our new 7-screen cinema in the Grozny Mall very scrupulously,” said Kinostar spokesperson Ruslan Sadykov in a statement. “After conducting a serious analysis of the market for modern cinema technologies and premium concepts and a number of meetings and presentations with representatives of manufacturing companies and major integrators, we selected CinemaNext Russia and their Sphera premium cinema offering, which best fit our business needs. This will be the first Sphera cinema in Russia and it will open in the capital of the Chechen Republic, which is currently in the midst of a modern urban redevelopment. We look forward to bringing this experience to audiences and are confident that Sphera will strengthen the Kinostar brand and drive strong business results as the industry recovers and develops in the post-pandemic market.”

Sphera at the Grozny Mall will include luxury reclining seats with a stadium seating configuration, a wall-to-wall screen, proprietary real-time LED ambient lighting along the sides of the auditorium, 4K laser projection and immersive sound enhanced with a proprietary subwoofer.

Added Kirill Kuzmenko, Country Manager, CinemaNext Russia & CIS, “After lengthy negotiations with the representatives of the Kinostar cinema chain, our teams were able to meet their high-quality requirements for the brand-new complex and deliver an all-in-one solution perfectly suited to the local marketplace. This ambitious project will combine cutting-edge cinema technologies and innovative design for an unrivalled experience. Our Sphera premium cinema concept will be the epicentre and primary point of attraction for residents of Grozny and guests of the Republic.”

“CinemaNext continues to expand its reach by forging partnerships with leading developers and cinema operators around the globe, reinforcing our confidence in the growth opportunities that lie ahead to bring consumers premium out-of-home experiences,” added Georges Garic, Chief Executive Officer, CinemaNext. “Sphera delivers an undeniable differentiating factor. Suited to most cinema configurations, it is the ideal way for exhibitors of all sizes to immerse their customers in a superior cinema experience from the moment they step through the doors.”