CinemaNext Launches Online Sales Platform, CinemaNext Shop

Image Courtesy of CinemaNext

CinemaNext – the European, Middle Eastern and African specialist in cinema exhibitor services – is rolling out a dedicated e-commerce platform, CinemaNext Shop, across Europe and internationally, the company announced Monday (July 5).

An online sales platform for the cinema technology industry, CinemaNext Shop is designed to allow exhibitors to easily order from CinemaNext’s catalog of thousands of spare parts, consumables, projection & sound equipment, software solutions and more. Each listing is accompanied by a detailed product data sheet, image, manufacturer’s reference and price.

CinemaNext Shop is directly connected to the company’s centralized ordering, billing & shipping systems, which allows all purchases made on the platform to be processed automatically for greater ease of use and quick turnaround times. Orders placed through the site can be tracked online. Customers can also sign up for updates on products and exclusive promotional offers via the site’s homepage.

Image Courtesy of CinemaNext

“At a time when cinemas around the world are reopening, CinemaNext Shop enables industry professionals to quickly order anything they may require, from Xenon lamps to 3D glasses to speakers, in just a few clicks, seven days a week,” said Georges Garic, Chief Executive Officer, CinemaNext, in a statement. “We have updated our e-commerce platform to meet customers’ needs in the post[1]pandemic era with new features, including our Cine Safe disinfection solutions for cinemas and the upcoming launch of CinemaNext Refurbished, our range of fully tested and certified second-hand parts and equipment.”

“CinemaNext Shop will change the way our customers go about ordering and tracking their consumables, with a smoother, simplified process so that they can devote more time to their daily operations,” added Tim Potter, CinemaNext VP Sales. “Once logged in to their account, customers have access in real-time to our extensive catalogue of products, inventory status and pricing. They can also view the history of all orders placed online for each of their theatre locations, making it easier to purchase any replacement parts in a matter of minutes.”

CinemaNext Shop will be updated with additional products and services, including second-hand equipment, on a regular basis. For more information, visit https://shop.cinemanext.com.