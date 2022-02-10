CinemaNext to Install Sphera Premium Auditorium at Ukraine’s Most Kino Theater in Dnipro

Courtesy Image

CinemaNext has signed an agreement with Ukraine’s Most Kino for its Sphera premium concept, it was announced Thursday (February 10). The Sphera auditorium will be constructed at an existing six-screen theater located at the Most shopping mall in the city of Dnipro.

Slated to open this summer, Sphera at Most Kino will feature a 26-meter-wide wall-to-wall screen, making it the largest screen ever built in Ukraine and the biggest Sphera auditorium to date. The auditorium will feature 488 luxury reclining seats (including motorized love seat configurations), 4K laser projection, real-time LED ambient lighting panels and Dolby Atmos sound enhanced with proprietary subwoofers.

In a statement, Most Kino CEO Inna Ariepeva said, “We have built our reputation in the hospitality business on our knowledge and integration of design & technological innovation and drawn from that to create a differentiating experience in our cinemas. From the moment we first experienced SPHERA at the Mall Athens in Greece, it was the obvious choice to offer a moviegoing experience unlike any other. We are excited to have moviegoers discover the first SPHERA in Ukraine and the largest in the world this summer, with its redesigned auditorium geometry that extends the field of view to ensure that audiences are fully immersed in the movie and that every seat in the house is the best.”

“CinemaNext continues to expand its reach by forging partnerships with leading developers and cinema operators around the globe, reinforcing our confidence in the growth opportunities that lie ahead to offer moviegoers new premium experiences,” added Georges Garic, CEO at CinemaNext. “In these times, premium large formats (PLF), as seen in many recent studies, have proven their value with consumers as a powerful out-of-home entertainment draw, ultimately leading to significantly changed and improved cinema business dynamics.”

In his own statement, CinemaNext UA general manager Igor Sydorenko said, “With its state-of-the-art 6-screen complex which also includes a VIP screen, MOST KINO shares in our desire to transform the public’s cinemagoing experience with the most advanced picture and sound technologies, as well as a sophisticated design, making SPHERA the perfect all-in-one premium solution.”