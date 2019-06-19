CinemaNext Strengthens Iberian Operations with New Sales and Technical Support Office in Portugal

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1553617519041-2'); });

PRESS RELEASE

Liège, Belgium and Porto, Portugal – June 19, 2019: CinemaNext, European specialist in cinema exhibitor services, today announced the opening of a branch office in the city of Porto, Portugal to meet cinema exhibitors’ procurement and technical services needs. The new entity, named CinemaNext Portugal, is headed by Francisco Lafuente, current general manager of CinemaNext Spain, based in Valencia.



“We are very pleased to be expanding in the Iberian Peninsula to better meet the growing demand for services from the Portuguese cinema market,” stated Matthew Jones, general manager, CinemaNext Europe. “With field technicians in Porto and a second office to open shortly in Lisbon, this new venture comes as an added driving force to our current activities in the region. Opening this branch in Portugal will allow us to deploy our strategy at a local level as planned, and now is the ideal moment to move forward.”



“With this new branch, we aim to further strengthen our position and be even closer to our Portuguese clients, offering onsite service and stock of spare parts and consumables,” added Fran Lafuente, general manager. “329 screens in Portugal are currently under service agreements with CinemaNext, benefitting from best-in-class technical support.”



CinemaNext Portugal’s local technicians and field engineers are also assisted by expert Portuguese-speaking technicians at the company’s interconnected customer services/NOC centers in Valencia, Spain and Liège, Belgium. CinemaNext provides service agreements for all cinema equipment (projection systems, audio systems, central systems or content management), while its NOC (Network Operations Center) services are available seven days a week, 365 days a year.



With offices in 27 countries and over 13,000 screens installed globally to date, CinemaNext is the largest cinema exhibition services company in EMEA. It provides comprehensive solutions across the board: projection equipment, audio systems, Sphera premium cinema concept, Illucity VR activities, Onyx Cinema LED, central systems, cinema outfitting and seating, content management, 3D projection systems and glasses, TMS, digital signage and screens. Services include consulting, design and project management, equipment sales and financing, installation, maintenance, support (NOC), online monitoring, spare and consumables, service agreements, and supply chain and logistics.