Cinemark and ESPN Team Up to Bring College Football to the Big Screen

Courtesy of Cinemark

Cinemark is teaming up again with ESPN to bring college football to the big screen at Cinemark theaters. Following last year’s kickoff program, Cinemark and ESPN are expanding the number of locations. At select US theaters this postseason, fans can catch the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, December 31st. The winners of the two games will then go head-to-head in the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T on Monday, January 9th. All showings will include ESPN’s live pre-game studio programming.

Enthusiasts who want to see the games in theaters can reserve their seat when they purchase a $10 concessions package. For information on participating theaters, visit Cinemark.com or the Cinemark mobile app.

“Cinemark is thrilled to once again offer college football fans an opportunity to watch this year’s most anticipated games in our immersive, shared environment, especially given the enthusiasm we saw in our theaters last year,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing and content officer. “We are thankful for the collaboration with ESPN and our ability to bring this year’s games to even more cities as we expand participating locations. Our larger-than-life screens and booming surround sound create the ultimate experience for fans to cheer on their team without missing a single heart-pounding play.”