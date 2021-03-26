Cinemark Announces Annual Oscar® Movie Week Festival, Will Play All Best Picture Nominees on the Big Screen

(l-r) Photo by Melissa Lukenbaugh, Courtesy of A24 (Minari), Copyright: © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Glen Wilson (Judas and the Black Messiah), Image Courtesy Searchlight Pictures

Cinemark is partnering with Focus Features—the specialty arm of Universal—for the chain’s annual Oscar® Movie Week, taking place from Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 25. More than 100 Cinemark locations are participating in the series, which gives moviegoers the opportunity to check out this year’s Best Picture nominees—as well as a selection of nominated short films—on the big screen. Tickets are now on sale now at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

“Cinemark is thrilled to be giving the big screen treatment to the past year’s best films and to bring back one of our most popular programs of the year with our annual Oscar® Movie Week,” said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark SVP of global content strategy. “These films and shorts deserve nothing less than the cinematic experience, and there is no place more cinematic than Cinemark with our immersive viewing environment. We are happy to welcome moviegoers back for this time-honored tradition.”

Tickets to the Best Picture-nominated features—Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.), Mank (Netflix), Minari (A24), Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures), Promising Young Woman (Focus Features), Sound of Metal (Amazon), The Father (Sony Pictures Classics), and The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)—are available for $5 apiece. Tickets to the shorts program, playing between April 23 and April 25, are $10. For more information on Cinemark’s Oscar® Movie Week, including participating theaters, showtimes and how to purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com/movieweek.