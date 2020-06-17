Cinemark Announces Enhanced Cleaning and Sanitation Protocols, Discount Pricing for Phased Reopening

Photo Courtesy Cinemark Theatres

Cinemark, the third-largest exhibition circuit in the North American market, will begin its four-phased reopening effort on June 19 with the return of select Dallas-area locations. Cinemark currently operates 555 theaters with 6,145 screens across 41 states in its domestic circuit. The chain has a multi-national presence in a total of 15 countries throughout South and Central America.

“There is nothing quite like the awe and power of great cinematic storytelling on the big screen, and Cinemark is proud to once again welcome guests to enjoy the shared, immersive experience they crave in in a way that provides them confidence and peace of mind,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “While Cinemark already takes significant precautions to ensure the health and safety of our employees, guests and communities, we have developed The Cinemark Standard for an extra level of cleaning and sanitizing that guests will notice from the moment they walk back through our doors. Our teams are trained, prepared and eager to once again entertain movie lovers in an environment that cannot be replicated in-home.”

Cinemark will be implementing enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols for its staff and guests throughout its locations. Employees will undergo extensive training prior to reopening and will wear face masks and gloves while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each individual location will have a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the following measures are enforced:

All public and high-touch spaces, such as concession stands, door handles, drink stations, self-ticketing kiosks, benches and restrooms will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

Photo courtesy Cinemark

Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times.

All theatres will reopen with reduced operating hours and staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing.

For additional assurance, there will be seat wipes and ample hand sanitizer available for customer use.

Auditoriums will have limited capacities that meet or exceed local ordinances and the seats adjacent to parties will be automatically blocked upon ticket purchase.

In accordance with CDC recommendations, guests are strongly encouraged to wear face masks. Where applicable, Cinemark will adhere to local policies that require residents to wear face masks in public.

Cinemark will be employing new tactics to increase the fresh air intake to enhance the overall air quality of its theatres and using High Efficiency Particulate Absorbing (HEPA) filtration in all vacuums.

Cinemark has streamlined its in-theatre ticket verification processes, no longer requiring digital ticket holders to carry a paper ticket, and moviegoers purchasing tickets at the theatre will no longer need to hand their printed ticket to an usher. All are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. Guests who are not feeling well are asked to stay home, and Cinemark will gladly provide a full ticket refund.

To help reduce potential contact between cash and food-handling areas, cash payments will not be accepted at the concession stand. However, each theatre will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available.

There will be plenty of in-theatre signage that will encourage moviegoers to practice proper physical distancing as well as showcase the new protocols involved in The Cinemark Standard.

Photo courtesy Cinemark

Moviegoers are asked to properly dispose of their trash to further protect our employees and allow for maximized cleaning between showtimes.

Like many other theaters in the initial cycle of reopening, Cinemark will be programming repertory content as new releases begin trickling in through the second half of the summer. Pricing for this series, titled Comeback Classics, will be discounted to $5 per adult and $3 for children and seniors. The circuit will also offer discounted concessions during this period.

“The reopening of our theatres is going to be a celebration, and we invite moviegoers to join us for special welcome back pricing on what we’re calling ‘Comeback Classics,’ as well as traditional concession favorites,” continued Zoradi. “Cinemark greatly values its relationships with our studio and production partners, and we cannot thank them enough for playing their part in reigniting moviegoers’ excitement to experience some of the most classic films ahead of premiering new releases, including Disney’s live action Mulan and Warner Bros.’ Tenet by Christopher Nolan.”

The circuit’s loyalty program, Cinemark Movie Rewards, will be extending its redemption period for points originally set to expire during the closures. Those benefits have now been extended through September 30. Members of the chain’s subscription plan, Cinemark Movie Club, will enjoy free admission for themselves and a guest to three Comeback Classics screenings, as well as receiving their standard 20 percent discount on concessions.

More details on reopening dates of specific Cinemark locations, along with the full list of enhanced safety and sanitation procedures, is available on the company’s website.