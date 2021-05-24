Cinemark Announces J.J. Abrams to Moderate A Quiet Place Part II Fan Event with Director John Krasinski on Thursday, May 27

Courtesy: Cinemark

Cinemark announced that J.J. Abrams will moderate the opening night fan event for sci-fi horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II with director John Krasinski on the night of Thursday, May 27.

The only-in-cinemas event will feature a pre-taped introduction from the movie’s star (and Krasinski’s wife) Emily Blunt, followed by a live broadcasted Q&A with Krasinski, followed by the premiere of the film itself.

Abrams’s directing credits include Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, Super 8, and Mission: Impossible III.

Last week, Abrams appeared at ‘The Big Screen is Back’ live event touting the return of movie theaters, in anticipation of the industry-wide event Cinema Week from June 22-27 — for which A Quiet Place Part II is anticipated to be one of the main draws.

To purchase tickets for Thursday’s live fan event, visit AQuietPlaceMovie.com, Cinemark.com, or the Cinemark mobile app.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Hollywood’s first major theatrical fan event in more than a year with Paramount Pictures and J. J. Abrams,” Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said in a company press release. “We know moviegoers are eager to see this film on the big screen after such a long wait, and what better way to celebrate its premiere than in our immersive environment and with a special Q&A from John Krasinski.”

The chain ranked #3 on Boxoffice PRO‘s 2021 Giants of Exhibition list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 4,517 screens at 331 locations.