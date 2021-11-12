Cinemark Announces Red Notice is Exhibitor’s Best Performing Netflix Film

Cinemark announced Friday that Red Notice is the highest-grossing of their 10+ Netflix films they’ve shown theatrically to date.

The film — which debuts on Netflix today, November 12 — received a one-week theatrical exclusivity window starting last Friday, November 5. Exact box office numbers were not disclosed, as has become the norm for Netflix titles.

Moviegoers were able to order specialty cocktails from the films’ costars at Cinemark bars, including a pomegranate manarita from Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila and an Aviation Gin Negroni from Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin.

They were also able to win prizes through the “12 Days of Red Notice” giveaways leading up to the film’s theatrical release, including yearlong Cinemark Movie Club memberships and private watch parties.

On the opening night of Thursday, November 4, attendees of the film received a free large popcorn, large fountain beverage, and candy.

Cinemark first showed a Netflix film theatrically a year ago this month, with Christmas Chronicles 2 in November 2020. Since then, they’ve shown more than 10 Netflix films, including May’s Army of the Dead.

“We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm and generosity from Netflix and Dwayne Johnson to make the Red Notice in-theatre experience exciting and engaging for moviegoers with surprises, giveaways, and a Veteran’s Day discounted ticket offer,” Cinemark’s Chief Marketing and Content Officer Wanda Gierhart Fearing said in a press release. “In the past year, Cinemark has shown more than 10 Netflix films in our immersive environment, and we look forward to testing financially viable models for both parties that have an exclusive theatrical window to eventize key films.”

Cinemark ranked #3 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2021 list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 4,517 at 331 locations.