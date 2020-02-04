Cinemark Brings the Movies Back to Salem, New Hampshire

PRESS RELEASE

Cinemark’s 12-screen theatre in Rockingham Park provides an immersive entertainment experience with reclining Luxury Loungers and enhanced food & beverage offerings

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, today announced a brand new 12-screen theatre located adjacent to The Mall at Rockingham Park. All auditoriums offer reserved seating and feature Cinemark’s heated Luxury Lounger recliners in addition to immersive wall-to-wall screens, advanced sound systems, enhanced food offerings and an XD premium large format auditorium.

“We are excited to celebrate the opening of our first Cinemark New Hampshire theatre right in the heart of the Salem community,” stated Mark Zoradi, CEO, Cinemark. “We’re always developing new ways to augment the entertainment experience for our guests, and this new multiplex will provide our Salem guests with innovative theatre technology as well as a multitude of food and beverage offerings for the optimal viewing experience.”

At the new Cinemark Rockingham Park and XD theatre, guests will enjoy the following amenities:

Twelve Cinemark auditoriums featuring 4K digital projection and advanced sound quality;

A Cinemark XD auditorium – the No. 1 exhibitor Premium Large Format (PLF) in the world, featuring state-of-the-art picture quality;

Cinemark Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with footrests, swivel trays, cup holders and heat-controlled seats;

Reserved seating with online, kiosk and app ticketing capabilities;

An inviting lobby that features a concession stand with a variety of food and beverage options including freshly popped popcorn, Coca-Cola Freestyle fountain drinks, Starbucks coffee, Dunkin’ Donuts products, Pizza Hut pizza, beer, wine and frozen cocktails;

A café featuring expanded menu items including hot snacks, signature sandwiches, burgers and decadent desserts;

A private party room fit for large group entertainment needs; and

Special discount pricing for Senior Mondays, Discount Tuesdays, students and active military.

To get the most out of the entertainment experience at Cinemark’s newest theatre, moviegoers can sign up for Cinemark Movie Club, a unique monthly movie membership program that offers ticket and concession discounts along with other exclusive benefits for just $9.99 per month. Guests can sign up at www.cinemark.com/movieclub.

The brand new theatre is located at 15 Mall Road, adjacent to The Mall at Rockingham Park.

Stay connected with Cinemark at cinemark.com and through Cinemark’s social media channels at Facebook, Twitterand Instagram (@Cinemark or #Cinemark).