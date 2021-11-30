Cinemark Reaches Covid-Era High in Children’s Ticket Sales During Thanksgiving Week

The Cinemark Roseville Galleria Mall and XD Theatre (Image Courtesy of Cinemark Theatres)

Cinemark sold more children’s tickets between Nov. 22 and Nov. 28 than during any other week of the pandemic to date, the exhibitor reported Monday (Nov. 29).

According to a press release, the Covid-era high was reached thanks to a solid lineup of popular family-friendly films at the multiplex, including Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Disney’s Encanto and Paramount’s Clifford the Big Red Dog.

The announcement follows news that October was Cinemark’s highest-grossing month since Covid-19 forced the closure of movie theaters across North America in March 2020.

“Moviegoing is a decades-long treasured family pastime, and we are thrilled that families chose to spend their time together in Cinemark auditoriums watching great new movies on our larger-than-life screens with booming surround sound,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing and content officer. “There is truly nothing quite like sharing the awe of being transported into new worlds and captivated by an on-screen story with your loved ones. Congratulations to our studio partners for creating content that brought families into our cinemas to make lasting memories together.”

Cinemark operates a total of 521 theaters and 5,864 screens across its global circuit in the United States and Latin America. Domestically, the chain’s footprint encompasses 4,426 screens across 323 locations in 42 states.