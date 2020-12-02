Cinemark Introduces Holiday-Themed Private Watch Party Discount, Christmas “Comeback Classics”

PRESS RELEASE

During the holiday season, Cinemark is introducing both giveaways and special Christmas-themed repertory programming designed to get moviegoers into movie theaters.

The chain’s popular Private Watch Parties now offer an assortment of 25 classic holiday films available for rental, including A Christmas Story, Love Actually, Gremlins, Elf, and It’s a Wonderful Life; more information can be found on www.cinemark.com/holiday.

“While gatherings will certainly be different this year, Cinemark welcomes friends and families across the U.S. to make the holidays merrier with movies as we bring back some of the most cherished films to celebrate the wonder and magic of the season,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “We are also thrilled to spread holiday cheer with numerous prizes and giveaways throughout the season, including our incredibly popular Private Watch Parties. Whether looking for a small get-together to get in the holiday spirit or a cinematic New Year’s Eve countdown, Cinemark looks forward to helping you celebrate and make memories with loved ones.”

Through their “Gift a Private Party” campaign, Cinemark customers who purchase a Private Watch Party from Dec. 4 through Dec. 12 will be sent a $20 discount to gift a Private Watch Party to a friend or family member. Cinemark will also tie a bow around the holiday with its 12 Days of Merry Giveaways. Every day from Dec. 14 through 25, moviegoers can try to unwrap their prize at Cinemark.com by playing an instant-win game, which will randomly select winners throughout the 12 days. Prizes will vary and will include Private Watch Parties, Cinemark gift cards, movie theater popcorn and more.