Cinemark Announces Grand Opening of 14-Screen Jacksonville Theater

The Cinemark Jacksonville Atlantic North and XD theater. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, Cinemark announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Jacksonville Atlantic North and XD theater within the Atlantic North shopping center. The 14-screen multiplex is the third Cinemark theater in the greater Jacksonville area. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

The Cinemark Jacksonville Atlantic North boasts a premium XD auditorium; electric-powered, plush, oversize luxury lounger recliners; reserved seating; laser projection powered by Barco; D-Box motion-control seats; expanded concession items, including Pizza Hut pizzas and other hot food items and a full-service bar; a game room; and a party room available for private rentals.

Cinemark Jacksonville Atlantic North and XD is currently showing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Malignant, Candyman, Free Guy, and Paw Patrol: The Movie. Next month, it will screen new releases such as Dune, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and No Time to Die, for which advance tickets go on sale Friday, September 17. Prior to the latter film’s October 8 release, Cinemark will hold special XD and IMAX screenings on Wednesday, October 6 in select theaters, including at the new Jacksonville location.

“Cinemark is thrilled to be opening our third theatre in the greater Jacksonville area,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “Movie fans can come and enjoy this upscale new theatre and everything it has to offer, including our fan-favorite Luxury Loungers and cutting-edge laser projection. We are proud to provide the community with an enhanced, larger-than-life cinematic experience that cannot be replicated at home.”

“It has been a pleasure working with Cinemark to bring a movie theatre to the community,” added Tony Sleiman, principal at Atlantic North developer Sleiman Enterprises. “Cinemark is the perfect addition to Atlantic North and will complement the property well. We are excited with the growth Atlantic North has experienced and look forward to bringing more shopping, dining, entertainment and other uses to this area.”