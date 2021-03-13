Cinemark Kicks Off LA County Re-Opening on March 13, Expects Nearly 90% of Circuit Operational by March 15

Image courtesy: Cinemark

Cinemark will kick off the re-opening of L.A. county movie theaters on Saturday, March 13 with the return if its Long Beach location. The circuit is planning to have more than 10 of its cinemas in the area back in operation by March 15. The addition of the L.A. market will increase its footprint of open theaters in the United States to nearly 90 percent of the circuit. Cinemark’s sites in Orange, Placer, Contra Costa, and San Bernardino counties will resume operations on Sunday, March 14, with remaining L.A. county locations beginning to re-open the following day.

“Cinemark is thrilled to once again offer Los Angeles movie lovers the chance to see a movie on our big screens with sight and sound technology that truly cannot be replicated at home,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi in a statement. “Los Angeles is one of the most meaningful moviegoing markets in the world, and we look forward to providing moviegoers the entertainment experience they have been craving with the health and safety protocols they can trust. With an extensive list of blockbusters set to release in the coming months and nearly 90 percent of our U.S. circuit open, there is no better time to get back to the theater.”

Cinemark’s announcement came hours after rival circuit AMC Theatres revealed it would re-open its first two L.A. locations on March 15. Speculation around the precise re-opening date for Los Angeles cinemas became rampant earlier this week following the latest guidance issued by local authorities, permitting movie theaters to re-open at 25 percent capacity, with a maximum of 100 people per auditorium, once the county met the state’s tiered re-opening requisites.