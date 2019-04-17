Cinemark Opens New Theater in Watchung, New Jersey

PRESS RELEASE —

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, will open a new 10-screen theatre in Watchung, NJ, on Thursday, April 18. Located at 1670 Route 22 East, the Cinemark theatre will feature heated Luxury Lounger electric recliners in all auditoriums and an XD auditorium. Tickets are now available at www.cinemark.com.

“We are excited to bring Cinemark’s top-of-the-line features and innovations to the Watchung community,” stated Mark Zoradi, CEO, Cinemark. “Moviegoers can now enjoy ‘The Best Seat in Town’ as they make our first Somerset County Cinemark location their entertainment destination for years to come.”

At the new Cinemark theatre, guests can look forward to seeing a variety of 2019 blockbusters including “Avengers 4: Endgame,” “Aladdin,” “Spiderman: Far From Home,” “Lion King” and more. Cinemark guests will also experience cutting-edge technology and customer-preferred amenities such as:

Ten ultra-modern auditoriums with wall-to-wall screens and enhanced sound systems;

Cinemark Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with footrests, swivel trays, cup holders and heat-controlled seats;

A Cinemark XD auditorium – the No. 1 exhibitor Premium Large Format (PLF) in the world, featuring state-of-the-art picture and sound quality;

4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors and RealD 3D capability in several auditoriums;

Reserved seating with online, kiosk and app ticketing capabilities;

A concession stand offering a variety of food and beverage options including freshly popped popcorn, fountain drinks, pepperoni or cheese pizzas, Hershey’s Chocolate Chip Cookies, Edy’s Ice Cream and an added selection of hot foods made fresh;

Special discount pricing for Senior Mondays, Discount Tuesdays, Student and Active Military, and;

A party room available to rent for birthday parties and other celebrations.

Guests can further enhance their moviegoing experience by signing up for Cinemark Movie Club, the monthly in-theatre membership program for $8.99 per month, plus tax where applicable, which provides exclusive benefits including 20 percent off concessions, rollover and companion tickets, reserved seating and no online fees. For more information about the Movie Club, visit www.cinemark.com/movieclub.

Stay connected through Cinemark’s social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@Cinemark and #Cinemark).