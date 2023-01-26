Cinemark Presents Annual Oscar Movie Week Festival

Courtesy of Cinemark

Cinemark is providing a star-studded experience for cinema aficionados by bringing back the all-inclusive festival pass for its annual Oscar Movie Week festival. In theaters from Monday, March 6th through Sunday, March 12th, the festival gives moviegoers the chance to experience this year’s Best Picture, Best Live Action, and Animated Short Film nominees in advance of Hollywood’s biggest night. The festival is being held at more than 120 participating Cinemark theaters nationwide, and passes are on sale now. For $40, the pass includes showings for all Best Picture, Best Live Action, and Animated Short Film nominees. As a special bonus, all who purchase a festival pass will receive 50% off any size popcorn during Oscar Movie Week.

Cinema enthusiasts can also purchase individual tickets starting Friday, Jan. 27th. All feature-length Best Picture nominee tickets are available at standard pricing with showtimes beginning on March 6th. All Best Live Action and Animated Short Film nominees are bundled into one viewing for $10, from March 10th through March 12th. For more details on Oscar Movie Week, including participating theaters, showtimes and how to purchase tickets, visit Cinemark.com/movieweek.

“Cinemark is thrilled to once again offer moviegoers the best way to view this year’s outstanding films with our all-inclusive digital festival pass for Oscar Movie Week,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s chief marketing and content officer. “With the festival pass, movie lovers will be able to catch every heart-stopping moment and dazzling visual the way they were supposed to be seen, in an immersive auditorium with massive screens and booming surround sound.”