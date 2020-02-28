Cinemark Promotes Jay Jostrand to EVP Real Estate

PRESS RELEASE

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. announced today that Jay Jostrand has been promoted to executive vice president real estate. In this role, Jostrand will continue to manage all real estate efforts throughout Cinemark’s 345-theatre domestic circuit, which includes overseeing strategic investments and advances in expansion, amenities, maintenance and productivity.

“Jay has been an integral member of the Cinemark executive leadership team as we continue to enhance and expand our theatres to elevate the entertainment experience we provide moviegoers,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “We are pleased to announce this well-deserved promotion in recognition of Jay’s leadership and the significant impact he has made on our national footprint through his role on our real estate team.”

Jostrand’s tenure at Cinemark spans nearly two decades. During that time, he has been instrumental in securing locations for the Company’s significant domestic theatre growth and identifying locations for re-positioning with Luxury Lounger recliner seats. In addition, he spent over a decade of his career as a partner with GRACO Real Estate Development in the retail development, ownership and brokerage side of the real estate business.