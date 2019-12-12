Cinemark Reopens Fully Remodeled Indianapolis Theater with Enhanced Amenities

The Cinemark Greenwood Corner theatre is located at 1848 E. Stop 13 Road, Indianapolis, IN 46227 and features an upgraded moviegoing experience with brand new movie offerings. (Photo: Business Wire)

PRESS RELEASE

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theater companies, announced today that the Cinemark Movies 8 theater will officially reopen to the public as the Cinemark Greenwood Corner theater as a full-service theater model on Thursday, Dec. 12. Located off of US 31 and County Line Road, the theater has been completely transformed to bring the southside Indianapolis community a state-of-the-art entertainment experience with enhanced moviegoing amenities and upgrades. Showtimes and tickets are now available at Cinemark.com.

“Cinemark is excited to reopen our southside Indianapolis theater and provide the community with upgraded amenities just in time to enjoy holiday moviegoing with their friends and family,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “We can think of no better way to celebrate our thirtieth anniversary at this location than giving our customers the modernized entertainment experience they deserve.”

The remodeled theater will include a variety of new amenities, including:

8 Cinemark auditoriums featuring crisp, clear picture and sound with RealD 3D technology;

Cinemark Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with footrests, cup holders and heat-controlled seats;

Reserved seating with online, kiosk and mobile app ticketing capabilities;

Increased availability of new films in a multitude of film genres;

An attractive lobby that features a concession stand with a selection of food and beverage options including freshly popped Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Coca-Cola fountain drinks, and Pizza Hut pizza;

A wide selection of beer, wine and frozen cocktails;

Special discount pricing for Seniors Day, Discount Tuesdays, Military, Student and Cinemark Movie Rewards members.

The Cinemark Greenwood Corner theater is located at 1848 E. Stop 13 Road, Indianapolis, IN 46227 and now offers southside Indianapolis, Homecroft, Southport and Greenwood communities an upgraded moviegoing experience with brand new movie offerings. The theater will open with new releases, including the highly anticipated holiday movies Jumanji: The Next Level, and Frozen 2. Moviegoers can also look forward to seeing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Cats and Little Women later in December.