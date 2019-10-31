Cinemark Reopens Fully Upgraded San Antonio Theater

The Cinemark San Antonio 16 theatre, located at 5063 NW Loop 410, features “the best seat in town” with new Luxury Lounger reclining seats, expanded food and beverage offerings and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

PRESS RELEASE

The completely remodeled theatre will provide 16 auditoriums and brand-new amenities to the community

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, announced that the Cinemark Movies 16 theatre, located off of N.W. Loop 410, will officially reopen to the public as the Cinemark San Antonio 16 theatre today. The third Cinemark theatre in the area has been completely remodeled to bring San Antonians the best seat in town with enhanced moviegoing amenities and state-of-the-art upgrades.

“After 30 years in the San Antonio community, Cinemark is proud to reopen the former Cinemark Movies 16 as a brand-new, fully upgraded theatre offering a modern experience to our moviegoers,” said Cinemark CEO, Mark Zoradi. “Guests of the new Cinemark San Antonio 16 theatre will be able to enjoy ‘the best seat in town’ as they watch the latest blockbusters in their heated, luxury recliners.”

The remodeled theatre will include a variety of new amenities, including:

16 Cinemark auditoriums featuring state-of-the-art picture and sound quality;

Cinemark Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with footrests, cup holders and heat-controlled seats;

Reserved seating with online, kiosk and mobile app ticketing capabilities;

Increased availability of new films in a multitude of film genres;

A pleasing and inviting lobby that features a concession stand with a variety of food and beverage options including freshly popped popcorn, Coca-Cola fountain drinks and Pizza Hut pizza and;

Special discount pricing for Seniors, Students, Military and Discount Tuesdays.

The Cinemark San Antonio 16 theatre is located at 5063 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78229 and will be hosting a special event on Thursday, October 31, from 6 – 8 p.m. The event will feature Halloween-themed giveaways and live entertainment by 98.5 KBBT’s DJ, Brandi Garcia.

Stay connected with Cinemark at cinemark.com and through Cinemark’s social media channels at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@Cinemark or #Cinemark).