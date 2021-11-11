Cinemark Announces Grand Opening of 14-Screen Roseville Galleria Mall and XD Theater

The Cinemark Roseville Galleria Mall and XD Theatre (Image Courtesy of Cinemark Theatres)

Today, Cinemark announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Roseville Galleria Mall and XD theater, located in the Westfield Galleria in Roseville, California.

The 14-screen theater boasts amenities including Cinemark luxury loungers in every auditorium; a premium Cinemark XD auditorium; laser projection power by Barco; reserved seating; D-Box motion-control seats; expanded concessions items including pizza and other hot food; a full-service bar; and the “snacks in a tap” advance concessions ordering feature for pick-up or delivery directly to customers’ seats.

To celebrate the grand opening, Cinemark will reward the first 500 visitors to the theater on both Thursday, November 11 and Friday, November 12 with a one-month free trial to the exhibitor’s Cinemark Movie Club rewards program.

“Cinemark is thrilled to expand our presence in the greater Sacramento area with this incredible 14-screen theatre just in time for this year’s newest films,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO, in a statement. “Movie fans will be immersed in the total moviegoing experience that the Cinemark Roseville Galleria Mall and XD provides. From the big screens and surround sound to the expanded menu and Snacks in a Tap advance ordering feature, everything about this theatre comes together to bring the community a truly extraordinary entertainment offering.”

“Westfield Galleria at Roseville is excited to welcome Cinemark to the center,” added Jeff Richardson, senior general manager at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. “The theatre will help the Galleria become a world-class destination, providing an exciting entertainment option to complement the existing selection of incredible restaurants, eateries, and shops like Louis Vuitton, YSL and soon Gucci.”

Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.