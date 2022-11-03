Cinemark Theatres Extends Partnership with KenCast

Cinemark has extended its partnership with KenCast to ensure the distribution of theatrical content across South and Central America. Content will be transmitted by KenCast’s software into KenCast’s CinemaPro appliance in Cinemark projection booths. The application is supported by KenCast’s Fazzt forward error correction technology, which applies patented algorithms across an entire movie file to correct transmission errors. Fazzt has been developed to handle challenges such as adverse network conditions, extremely large files, and moving transmitters such as low and medium earth satellites. Along with cinema management software, the operator can manage the end-to-end process, including sending, scheduling, encryption, bandwidth and other delivery services.

“Without good alternatives for terrestrial connectivity that are fast and reliable enough to push feature films and live events, satellite content delivery across the region was and is a must – and is getting stronger as more satellites are launched and the technology advances. Delivery of large, high value, time sensitive content over satellite is as efficient and affordable today as it’s ever been,” said KenCast President Dr. Henrik Axelsson. “Whether it is for the assured delivery of movies over KenCast’s Fazzt software system or the hardware and technical support we provide, KenCast is a proud partner of Cinemark as it continues to deliver unsurpassed theater experiences to its customers.”

Cinemark International President Valmir Fernandes added, “KenCast has always been a terrific partner, providing reliable digital cinema technology that allows us to provide moviegoers a truly immersive, cinematic experience.”