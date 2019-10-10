Cinemark to Open its Sixth Movie Theater in El Paso, Texas

PRESS RELEASE

12-Screen Theatre Opens in River Oak Properties’ Eastlake Marketplace in 2020

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world, and River Oak Properties today broke ground for a state-of-the-art, 12-screen theatre in the development at Eastlake Marketplace in El Paso, Texas. The development is located at the northwest corner of I-10 and Eastlake Boulevard and is scheduled to open Fall 2020.

“We are thrilled to open our sixth Cinemark theatre in the El Paso region,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “As our second Cinemark Movie Bistro in the area, this theatre will be a new entertainment destination at the premier Eastlake Marketplace.”

In addition to the Cinemark theatre, the development will feature 250,000 square feet of restaurants and retail space. Highlights of Eastlake Marketplace include several restaurants and retailers new to the Eastlake area.

“It’s exciting to see El Paso’s continued growth and to have Cinemark be part of that,” said River Oaks Executive Chairman Jerry Rubin. “Having Cinemark anchor Eastlake Marketplace and bring more jobs and more entertainment options to the area is what this project is all about.”

At the Cinemark River Oaks theatre, guests will experience cutting-edge technology and customer-preferred amenities such as:

A Cinemark XD auditorium – the No. 1 exhibitor Premium Large Format (PLF) in the world, featuring state-of-the-art picture and sound quality;

Cinemark Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversized recliners with footrests, cup holders and heat-controlled seats;

Reserved seating with online, kiosk and app ticketing capabilities;

A modern viewing environment with wall-to-wall screens and enhanced sound systems in all auditoriums;

4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors and RealD 3D capabilities in several auditoriums;

A large party room to host events and birthdays as well as a game room;

A welcoming lobby, complete with a full-service, traditional concession stand as well as an expanded menu.

Construction is set to begin in January 2020. To learn more about construction progress, visit https://www.ropelpaso.com/. Stay connected through Cinemark’s social media channels at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@Cinemark or #Cinemark).