Cinemark Upgrades Historic Theater in Plano, Texas

PRESS RELEASE



A mainstay since 1994, the refurbished theatre will offer 10 auditoriums with added movie options and brand-new amenities

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, announced today that the Cinemark Movies 10 theatre will officially reopen to the public as the Cinemark Central Plano theatre on Thursday, Nov. 14. The theatre has been completely transformed to bring the central Plano community a state-of-the-art entertainment experience with enhanced moviegoing amenities and upgrades. Tickets are now available at cinemark.com.

The Cinemark Central Plano theatre opens to the public on Nov. 14 with Luxury Lounger reclining seats, expanded food and beverage options, including beer, wine and frozen cocktails. Reserve your seats in advance at cinemark.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

“After 25 years in the central Plano community, Cinemark is excited to open this revitalized theatre that has been transformed into an entertainment destination that our customers want and deserve,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “We are confident our guests will enjoy having a modernized theatre in the heart of their community where they can enjoy the latest movies with their friends and family.”

The remodeled theatre offers a variety of new amenities, including:

10 Cinemark auditoriums featuring crisp, clear picture and sound with RealD 3D technology;

Cinemark Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with footrests, cup holders and heat-controlled seats;

Reserved seating with online, kiosk and mobile app ticketing capabilities;

Increased availability of new films in a multitude of film genres;

An attractive lobby that features a concession stand with a selection of food and beverage options including freshly popped popcorn, Coca-Cola fountain drinks and Pizza Hut pizza;

A wide selection of beer, wine and frozen cocktails;

Volta electric car charging stations in the parking lot, and;

Special discount pricing for Seniors Day, Discount Tuesdays, Military and Cinemark Movie Rewards members.

The Cinemark Central Plano theatre is located at 1818 Coit Road Plano, TX 75075. Stay connected with Cinemark at cinemark.com and through Cinemark’s social media channels at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@Cinemark or #Cinemark).